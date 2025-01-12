The Rookie season 7 episode 3 spoilers: The hunt for Jason

Based on much of what we are hearing now from ABC, The Rookie season 7 episode 3 is going to be an essential installment of TV.

What is going to make “Out of Pocket” stand out here? Well, first and foremost, we are looking at an installment that is going to put Jason Wyler at the center in some ways. We know what happened with him at the end of season 6 and beyond that, the danger that he is going to bring to John and Bailey’s lives. All signs point to Jenna Dewan turning up close to the end of this episode, so this entire story could be accelerating in some shape or form.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV updates!

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

Ahead of Bailey’s return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley feels unsettled over Angela.

This feels, at least on the surface, like one of those hours that is looking to throw as many different things at you at once — including a lot of genres. We do think that the “swapping rookie” part of the episode could actually have some humor and we’d be eager to see that. As for the Wesley story, we mostly just want to understand where things are going, all things considered. There were some signs of something amiss in the premiere and this is something that could continue to play out.

For now, the biggest thing to remember is that The Rookie has a lot to go this season; because of that, it would be silly to assume that any particular storyline is going to be fully wrapped up here.

Related – Get more news on The Rookie now, including a few more details on the new episode this week

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 3 based on what we know?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







