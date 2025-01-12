Yellowstone spin-off The Madison premiere date: January update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison between now and the end of January? For sure, there are reasons to want more news on the show. We know that a ton of work was done on the project last year, just as we also know that the cast includes Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Beau Garrett.

For months, it has been clear that the show will be a story with grief as a central theme, and also one where a New York family finds themselves heading off to the Madison River Valley in Montana. That is the central premise … but there is little known beyond that. When is that going to change?

Well, here is some of what we can say for now: For now, it seems like Paramount is currently prioritizing the prequel 1923 above all else in this universe, but we could get a premiere date or further information about The Madison when it premieres in late February. The turnaround time for most Taylor Sheridan shows is pretty short, so there is a good case to be made that it premieres in the spring. The biggest reason we could be forced to wait longer is to better bridge a gap between this and then also another potential spin-off featuring Beth and Rip. That appears to be a sure thing and yet, nothing has been confirmed at present about it. It feels, at least for now, like as close to a done deal as you are going to see.

What we hope to see revealed soon

Who from Yellowstone will be appearing on The Madison? We know that the latter show is being billed as a spin-off and yet, nothing regarding the extent of that has been revealed.

