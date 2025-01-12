Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Where is Captain Matthews?

We know that there have been viewers of Dexter: Original Sin wondering about the whereabouts of one James Doakes. Yet, at the same time he is not the only prominent character from the original show who is missing in action.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that Captain Tom Matthews is an even more egregious omission! After all, it was established in the OG show that he and Harry Morgan had a long history together, and that does make us think there’s a good chance that he has to be turning up soon.

With all of this being said, nobody on the Dexter: Original Sin team has mentioned as of yet that Matthews is coming this season, which does leave us pondering over a few different possible outcomes here. Take, for starters, the chance that we do end up seeing something more when it comes to Matthews next season, or that he is eventually a replacement for Aaron Spencer whenever his time on the show is done. Given that Aaron’s son was kidnapped in episode 6, we do think there could be a number of reasons why he does not hold this captain position long-term.

Why didn’t the producers bring Matthews on right away?

Well, one reason may just be to give viewers eventual reasons to be excited at some point down the road. You want to sprinkle in nostalgia and reveals over the course of the series and if you present it all right away, there are less reasons to be excited a little bit further on down the road. Matthews and Doakes are two of the biggest cards the show has currently to play.

