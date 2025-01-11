Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10: How will Cruz move forward?

As many out there may be aware at this point, Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 is going to start off with Cruz in a precarious spot. How else can you describe it?

Well, remember that Junior is now dead after the showdown at the end of episode 9. You could then argue that everything from Flaco — a story that existed all the way back in season 1 — is now re-buried. Yet, keeping it that way could be tough, especially when you have someone like Kelly Severide around.

So where is the story at least going to kick off at this point? There is at least more that can be said here! Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Joe Minoso himself had to say about what the future holds:

What I can say is [Episode] 10 is a direct cut from nine where you see Cruz sort of after this ridiculous shootout in this paint shop that almost cost him his life and definitely cost Junior his life… I think the last thing on his mind is Moreno, frankly. I think he’s so just in a state of shock at the events that have just occurred, that his priority quickly becomes, how do I just kind of shove all of this stuff that was in the closet back in the closet as quickly as possible and pretend nothing happened to get back to work?

Ultimately, we know that there is a lot of great story still to come on Chicago Fire and by virtue of that, there is no reason to think that the writers are going to rush anything along here at all. Why in the world would they? We don’t want Cruz to face a lot of trouble, but one thing we know about TV secrets is that they almost always come out.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10?

Do you think that the secret will actually stay buried, or is it inevitable that it will come out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

