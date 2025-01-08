Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Chaos’ to come

As we get prepared to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 on NBC next week, what all can we really share about it?

Well, for starters, we do think that it is important to note here that “Chaos Theory” is the title — and we hope that it lives up to the chaotic part of it! At the very least, a part of the hour is going to put some characters into some positions that they are not altogether used to. Take Kelly Severide, for example, as he is forced to look at his own Squad for some answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV discussion now!

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/15/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out. TV-14

Because there are more episodes of all three One Chicago series this time around than what we had last year, we do have a chance to get a lot more emotional spotlights and opportunities for some individual cast members to shine. That is in addition to the epic three-part crossover event, which is coming on January 29 and will allow for a lot of actors to take part in something that they were not around for in the past.

In general, January is poised to be a great month for One Chicago — maybe it helps to make up for the long break over the course of last month?

Related – Want to get a sense of some other Chicago Fire stories that are coming in the near future?

What are you the most excited to see as we move into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10?

Just based on the details we have, is there any one story you are most eager to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







