Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: January update

What are the chances that we are going to learn something more about a Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of January? Make no mistake, it would be great to learn more about what is next, and for a wide array of different reasons.

After all, the journey for the Vince Vaughn series is turning out to be rather different than we anticipated. While on paper it felt easy for the Carl Hiaasen novel Razor Girl to be the basis for the next season, it does not seem like the show is going in that direction. Andrew Yancy’s next story could be an original one, even if it fits into the tone and style you would expect from the source material. Of course, Razor Girl could still be adapted down the road, so don’t just think that it is being permanently cast aside for any sort of reason here.

As for what else we can say at present, we do know that production is shifting to the West Coast for the new season; it remains to be seen what impact the devastating wildfires are going to have on all of that. We know that the first season took years to eventually air following when it was first announced; we do not anticipate the wait will be that long this time around.

Our overall sentiment, at least for the time being, is that we could see the next iteration of Bad Monkey in the first half of next year. It it comes before that it would be a surprise, and we would be relatively shocked if there are any major headlines announced in the relatively near future.

