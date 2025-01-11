Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal before the end of January?

If you have not heard too much about the Nicole Kidman – Reese Witherspoon series over the past several months, that is by design. While the actors and producers have indicated an interest in keeping the show going, you also have to remember the following: There is no source material out there right now for the Liane Moriarty adaptation, so you have to figure out the story. Even once that is finalized, you also have to make sure a lot of the cast is available. That’s a big challenge when you remember that Kidman is always balancing a hundred different projects and Witherspoon as The Morning Show and another series in All Star seemingly in development.

Because of everything we have lined up here, an official season 3 renewal for Big Little Lies is likely not an immediate priority. We imagine that HBO has so many other immediate priorities right now, whether it be getting The White Lotus on the air, starting promotion for The Last of Us, and also Euphoria season 3 entering production this month after a crazy-long delay. They likely realize that Big Little Lies is one of those shows that can happen at any given point so you do not have to put some sort of slowly-ticking clock on it.

At this point, we tend to think the big priority is just getting things perfect — and that is especially the case after season 2 ended up being rather polarizing to a lot of fans of the original.

