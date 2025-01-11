Silo season 3: Could Steve Zahn, Solo return?

A Silo season 3 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ and within that, it is nice to have some of the knowledge in advance. To go along with that, we also do have to wonder here further who is going to be a part of it.

As for who we are the most curious about right now, doesn’t it have to be Steve Zahn as Solo? The prolific character actor is the most notable new addition to the season, and we do think it’s been rather fun to get to know more about his past and see his relationship with Juliette develop. We know that they care about each other on some level; yet, at the same time Juliette wants to make it back home. Meanwhile, Silo 17 is the only place Solo has ever known.

We’d love to say there is a chance for Solo to come back but for season 3 but for now, Zahn is keeping the cards close to the vest. He does not directly answer a question about his future to The Hollywood Reporter, but does talk more in-depth about how Solo managed to survive for so many years on his own:

I think if he was in school, he would be diagnosed with something. Whether he’s on the spectrum in some way, or it’s his inability to concentrate on one thing. I’m kind of like that. I think that “flaw” is his Achilles heel. The only reason he survived is because of his curiosity and his ability to go down rabbit holes. Like, “I’m going to study elephants to the point where…” — you know what I mean. “I’m going to figure out mathematical problems and why they…” — whatever it is. He’s a really smart guy. And I think one thing that helps [us all] in general, and him individually, is art. Art is so important: Creating stuff, knowing stuff, having puppets, his airplanes.

We do think Solo could be an asset in the event that Juliette heads back and asks him to join her — but that is a big step. It’s at least one of many things we have to think about right now.

