The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: A January update

Given that filming is now done for The Morning Show season 4, is there any chance that we are moving closer to a premiere date reveal?

Obviously, we know that it would be great in the event that we had some more clarity on all of this soon … but is that going to happen? This is where things do get a little more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

After all, here is some of what we can currently say as of this writing. It would 100% be wonderful in the event that we got to see more of The Morning Show soon but for at least the immediate future, Apple has some other priorities. At the moment, they are pushing hard the new season of Severance, which is at this point slated to premiere on Friday. Meanwhile, they also have after this the anticipated Your Friends and Neighbors, a show starring someone in Jon Hamm who has appeared here alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. All of this should have you eager to learn more when it comes to whatever the long-term plan here is schedule-wise for the next part of Bradley and Alex’s journey.

If we had to make a prediction at present, it is that we will see the show back in either late spring or early summer. However, that does not mean that there is going to be a date announcement anytime soon. We do not anticipate anything major being released over the course of January, unless there is something that can be said on the front of story teases. We know that a Presidential Election is going to be a part of what the fourth season brings to the table, but the finer details are still unclear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show now, including a tease from Jennifer Aniston

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







