Euphoria season 3 filming almost underway, star confirms

We are more than aware of the fact that we’ve been waiting a long time to see Euphoria season 3 arrive over on HBO. Yet, is great news finally around the corner?

Months ago, there was some chatter suggesting that work on the first season was finally about to get underway. As exciting as that was, it was also understandable to have a certain amount of trepidation. After all, Euphoria is one of those shows that has dealt with a number of delays and it is somewhat easy to adopt the whole mantra of “I’ll believe it when I see it” when it comes to the show.

Luckily, we do think we’re getting closer to the point of no return when it comes to some of these possible delays, at least per Colman Domingo (Ali). Here is what he had to say recently to Entertainment Tonight on the subject:

“I’m ready to get back to work. Sam’s ready to get back to work. Zendaya’s ready to get back to work, and Sydney and Jacob. Everybody’s really excited. It’s been a long time, but I feel like the band is back together again … Good things, you have to wait for them … You have to let it marinate. You gotta let it simmer.”

The third season here has been simmering for a long time, and certainly for a number of different reasons. There were reportedly a lot of changes made to the story over time, and that is in addition to the industry strikes of 2023 that slowed a lot of things down. We are of course insanely nervous that the show will not live up to the hype, but this is where we also remind you that HBO would likely not bring the show back unless they were confident.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Euphoria season 3?

