When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2: The story for Oliver

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 arrive over at Hallmark Channel. With that, what can we say about it now?

Well, for the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and put the spotlight on Oliver, a Mountie in training who is still working to try and fit in. Based on what we’ve seen with the character already, there are going to be a lot of various highs and lows. He’s still figuring out how to be in Hope Valley, let alone everything that could come with the job.

If you head over to the official When Calls the Heart Instagram, you can see a couple of images featuring Oliver alongside some other familiar young faces in Hope Valley, people who could help him get acquainted.

What is the main purpose of this story?

Well, we do think that it offers a chance to learn something more about Nathan, especially when it comes to whether or not he can be a good mentor to this character. It also shows how Mounties eventually find their place. While we are not sure whether or not Oliver will be around long-term, it certainly does not feel like he is going anywhere in the near future — and seeing how he adapts to life in the community could be a part of the fun!

For the time being, we just think that this is going to be a lighthearted storyline that allows the writers to mix things up — however, we have to wait and see what happens here long-term. This is a long season, and that means there is a chance for a lot of twists and turns.

