Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 video: The lithium story

Tomorrow on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see the story of Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 play out. With that, what can you expect?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a promo for what lies ahead, one that features the same number of emotional stories that you have expected for a decade-plus on this series. We’ve spoken already about the dangerous spread of venereal diseases that are coursing through Poplar, and how that is going to be a pretty critical part of the story moving forward.

Now, let’s talk about the mention of lithium in this promo, and how it could end up being a major component to what lies ahead as a treatment option. There is a certain amount of historical accuracy to this lithium story, which is hardly a shock given that the 1960’s and 1970’s is when we started to see it become widespread. We know that it was often thought of as treatment for bipolar disorder, but there are some other uses of it, as well.

What we are going to see within lithium on this Call the Midwife episode is really just a microcosm of what we tend to see within this show overall, as treatment options to shift and change over time due in part to technological advancement. Also, we’ve seen in the past that some medications do not end up being useful. The best thing that you can do if you are Dr. Turner or any of the midwives is try to adapt, and also do not beat yourself up forever. You have to remember here that in the end, you are trying your best.

