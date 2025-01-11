Landman season 1 episode 10 (finale): Could Monty really die?

In less than 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see the Landman season 1 finale arrive on Paramount+ — so what is going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, we really do have to look at the obvious big question entering the episode, and that is the fate of Jon Hamm’s character if Monty and whether or not he is going to make it through the hour. There are reasons for concern, and there is actually a chance that he is already gone based on what happened at the end of episode 9.

So in the event he is gone, what happens when it comes to the rest of the cast? Well, there are a few different things worth noting. First and foremost, there is a chance that this leads Demi Moore’s character of Cami until a much larger role in season 2. Meanwhile, this could push Rebecca into more of the forefront. The future of the M-Tex oil company would be completely up in the air, and that does put Tommy Norris into more of a delicate position.

Why remove Jon Hamm from the equation now?

Well, the biggest reason why it could happen here is that it may have been decided before the Mad Men star signed on to the project. Taylor Sheridan has signed on big names to his shows before only to write them out soon after, with Kyle Chandler on Mayor of Kingstown being a great example. Yet, he was only a part of the very start of the first season, whereas Hamm has been around for the bulk of the story here. It is still a potentially similar function, as you use the actor to get involved to the project.

