The Way Home season 3 episode 2: Alice sees Colton in the pond!

We had a feeling that entering The Way Home season 3 episode 2, we were going to see some surprises for a number of reasons. After all, both Alice and Kat were off to the 1970’s for at least part of the episode, and that allowed the two to see younger versions of both Del and Colton.

Now, what was so interesting about this story was that it worked in a lot of ways. On paper, you could say that Alice’s trips were a way to see a love story play out; yet, there was a bigger purpose there. A part of it was of course tied to record that Alice was singing on, but 100% there was something more here, as well. Did Rick die in 1974, and is Colton is already working to stop or change it? All of this is twisted — that much is clear.

What is clear is that the ending to this story absolutely did contain some jaw-droppers of its own, especially when Alice went back, only to see Colton come out of the pond right behind her. Clearly, he was time-traveling at that time himself, but why and how? These are the questions that we need answers to, and what makes it all the more curious is this happening without Del even knowing about it, despite her being so obviously present at that time.

Now, it is simply our hope that the remainder of the season just works in order to put some parts of this together — and of course, also some answers on who pushed Alice in the first place. These first two episodes have not done a whole lot to answer that, or the baby scene from the premiere!

What did you think about the overall events of The Way Home season 3 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates that are coming here down the road.

