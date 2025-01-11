Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Will Doakes appear? EP explains

We recognize that Dexter: Original Sin season 1 has done a good job of bringing familiar faces on board the show. We’ve seen so far that there are some brilliant younger versions of people like Batista, Masuka, and LaGuerta at Miami Metro.

With that being said, though, there are still questions all about the status of one James Doakes, arguably one of the most popular people through the first two seasons of the original show. He is someone who actually was suspicious of Dexter Morgan from the start, and ended up being at the center of the whole Bay Harbor Butcher storyline back in season 2.

Rest assured, showrunner Clyde Phillips understands that there is a desire to see Doakes on the series at some point — it is mostly just a matter of if they potentially get to that point. Here is what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

… I think that’s the most powerful presence, who saw through Dexter, or at least looked at Dexter and saw something else that no one else saw. That Dexter wasn’t as blended in as he thinks. That whole, “I’m watching you, mother m—-r!” I can’t tell you when that will happen, but to answer your question, that’s probably the most exciting thing that has to happen.

Remember here that Original Sin is not necessarily meant to be just a one-season project and because of that, you can argue that there are some opportunities to cast him down the road. We know that Doakes served in the military around the time of Desert Storm, so the easiest way to explain his absence right now is simply that he has some other things on his plate.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

