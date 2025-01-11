The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: More details on what is next!

As some of you may be aware now, The Last of Us season 2 is going to be premiering on HBO this coming April. What more can we say about what is to come?

Obviously, if you have played the hit PlayStation video game, then you have a certain degree of what is to come. Yet, at the same time, we recognize that there are a lot of people who are still in the dark about what is coming! To some of you out there, let’s just say that there is a big time jump ahead. Not only that, but you will see some further conflicts arise, presumably via some surprising spots.

To get more insight, go ahead and check out the newly-released The Last of Us season 2 synopsis below:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

What are the two going to be in conflict about?

Well, for starters, there is the simple fact that five years is a long period of time and because of that, there is room for the two to change quite radically. Beyond just that, you also have to consider the events from the end of season 1. Isn’t that big lie Joel told going to come back in some way? It is always possible and for now, that is the big thing that we would be concerned about.

In general, this season is going to be full of action, drama, and maybe a little devastation — it could throw almost everything at you at then some.

What are you the most eager to see on The Last of Us season 2 when it eventually launches?

