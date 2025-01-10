Teacup season 2 renewal: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to hear about a Teacup season 2 renewal between now and the end of January?

At this point, we suppose that the top story that we can go ahead and report here is quite simple, as more than two months have passed since the shocking, crazy season 1 finale that greatly expanded the world — and then also wrote off Scott Speedman. There are a ton of different directions that the show can be taken and yet, there is still no word from Peacock on the future.

We have said this already in some various forms but at this point, we are entering into a pretty key time of the winter, one where there is inevitably going to be all sorts of further discussion about whether or not a renewal was imminent. We do tend to think that it benefits the powers-that-be to figure this out now, mostly because the longer you wait at this point, the more you have to worry. This is also a show with some younger cast members and you want to get back into production before anyone ages too much.

How optimistic are we about the future here?

Well, consider it somewhere along the lines of 50-50. While we do think the fate of Teacup should be coming before January wraps, it could go either way. There was some positive critical reception to the show but at the same time, we also cannot sit here and say that the series managed to generate a lot of mainstream attention. It flew somewhat under-the-radar, and the thing that makes it tricky here is that there’s a chance the show ends on a crazy cliffhanger.

Do you want to get some news on a Teacup season 2 between now and the end of January?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

