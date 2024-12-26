Teacup season 2 renewal: Will it be announced this winter?

With us now in the thick of winter, is there a chance we will learn more about a Teacup season 2 renewal over at Peacock?

There will be a chance to break all of this down further in the upcoming paragraphs, but let’s start things off by saying the following: It would be a surprise if the fate of the horror adaptation is not known by the end of March. It has been almost two months now since the season 1 finale, and that means that the aforementioned streaming service likely has at least a decent amount of data on how many viewers have watched the show so far. (Remember that Peacock and many of their competitors do not release viewership info publicly, as there is no governing body who mandates it.)

In addition to Peacock looking at viewership, there are two other factors that are a prominent part in their decision. For starters, remember that there needs to be a worthy story and beyond that, it needs to come in as a reasonable cost. The good news there is that we do not think that Teacup carries with it a hefty price tag. Given the events of the season 1 finale there is a slightly smaller cast you have to afford and beyond that, the locations are relatively limited.

Are we aware that this is a show with (spoiler alert!) aliens at the center of it? Sure, but at the same time, the visual effects in season 1 were at a minimum. This is what happens when said aliens tend to just transfer over from one body to the next, without ever taking some sort of physical form of their own.

If we do get a renewal this winter…

That would make an early 2026 premiere all the more possible but from there, you have to look more at the schedules for some of the cast. Yvonne Strahovski, for example, is currently shooting The Handmaid’s Tale season 6.

