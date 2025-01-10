The Rookie season 7: Nathan Fillion on John, Bailey story

We know that moving further into The Rookie season 7 there are a multitude of stories to look out for. However, for the sake of this article, why not dive further into John Nolan and Bailey? There is, after all, so much to look out for here all across the board.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that as of right now in the story, Bailey is off with the National Guard. This was a way for the show to accommodate Jenna Dewan’s maternity leave, but will the absence cause any sort of problems for these characters? It is an understandable question to wonder, but it does not seem as though the nature of her job is going to cause them problems long-term.

In speaking on all of this recently to TV Insider, here is what star Nathan Fillion himself had to say:

“They are still solid going forward … There are going to be complications, there are going to be things that are problematic in their relationship as there are in all relationships. I think that’s reality. But this is something I don’t think that drives a wedge between them. I think this is something that brings them closer together.”

The larger complication

This one is easy: What happens when Jason inevitable does turn up. We do think you will see Bailey back before too long, but we know from the cliffhanger at the end of last season that her ex could be eventually crashing back into this world. He’s dangerous, and this could lead to a lot of a fear and some emotional stuff. Luckily, we do know that Nolan and Bailey can lean on each other, and they also have plenty of friends capable of handling danger. Still, this is a situation that will almost certainly keep the two of them on their toes.

