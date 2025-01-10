The Way Home season 3 episode 2: Andie MacDowell’s preview

Tomorrow night, Hallmark Channel is poised to officially bring The Way Home season 3 episode 2 your way. What can we say about it?

Well, one of the most important things at present is simply the fact that we are going to see even more of the show’s patented time-travel, but what makes this different this go-around is how aware Del is of everything. She now has a far better grasp on what is happening around her and rest assured, this could radically change a lot of what you see from here on out! It also certainly will lead to a massive change for this character.

Speaking to Collider, Andie MacDowell herself indicates that this season is allowing her to show a different part of her personality, one that comes from her knowledge of the past and also the return of Jacob to the present:

“This year there’s a lot of stuff that happened where I needed to feel very vulnerable, so that was something different that I got to tap into. Even though I’ve had a couple of places, in general, that wasn’t Del’s MO. I feel like this year gave me the opportunity to dive into her vulnerability and to see a softer side of her because of Jacob and everything that happens. It’s a different piece. I mean, he’s back, so it’s different. Obviously, everybody knows he’s back from last season, but he’s back, so it’s a different part of her that I got to reveal.”

One thing that Del is clearly already having to battle is being overprotective of Jacob and unfortunately, this is something that may take a great deal of time for her to sift through. We hope obviously that we move towards the character finding a better sense of peace, but him being back is an adjustment. It will be that for her, and it goes without saying that 100% it is that and then some for him.

