Severance season 2 premiere: Another way to prepare

If there is one thing that we can say with 100% confidence at this point, it is that Apple TV+ is extremely confident about Severance season 2 leading up to next week’s premiere. Not only have they had a free weekend of the entire service recently, but they have also come up with another way for viewers to watch.

So what are we talking about here in particular? Let’s just put it in rather simple terms. Think along the lines of Roku.

According to a report from TVLine, the entire first season of the Adam Scott series has been made available on the Roku Channel for free, from now until we get around to Sunday, January 19 — two days after the second season premieres on Apple TV+. It is another smart way to get more exposure around the show and apparently, the Roku Channel will also be presenting a “Fan Experience” that reportedly “includes a free preview of Severance Season 2, behind-the-scenes content, an exclusive cast interview and more.” Basically, a lot of phenomenal stuff to better prepare for whatever will be coming up next.

In general, it does totally feel like this is going to be a great time to be a Severance fan, especially since early buzz here is that the second season is going to be even better than the first. There are a number of new characters mixed into the story and beyond that, seemingly more mystery. What is Lumon really trying to do when it comes to the Severance program? That is something we hope to get at least partial answers to … even if we’re not getting the real thing.

Now, let’s just hope that news on all of this will be supplemented further by a season 3 renewal before long.

