1923 season 2 spoilers: Stars talk possible pregnancy

As we get ourselves prepared to see 1923 season 2 arrive on Paramount+ next month after a long wait, isn’t it fair to say that stakes are high?

Well, if you wanted to get a better sense of it for at least a few characters, remember that Jacob and Cara are facing what feels like the possible end of the ranch. Meanwhile, for Spencer and Alexandra, there are the questions of whether or not they will be able to reunite, and how much they can actually help the ranch if they make it to Montana.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Because of the events of the original Yellowstone, there are certainly a handful of things that are set in a certain measure of stone already. One of the biggest ones is that obviously the ranch perseveres. With that, one mystery we are curious about is whether Alex may already be pregnant. There were theories aplenty about this at the end of season 1, and a large percentage of the internet does believe that the two are the direct ancestors of John Dutton.

While Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer) could not directly confirm or deny anything here, the actor did mention to TVLine that he would be motivated if he ever heard that he was expecting a child:

I think that he would [be]. It would motivate him, you know? He’s really on a path of wanting to have a life with her and have her at the ranch, and he definitely has to have children one day —because he has purpose, and he has something to live for, and he’s just really hooked into that purpose, you know? So, anything that would further fuel that, I think he’d be fully accepting and embracing of it.

Related – Get some more news now regarding 1923 season 2, including some other insight on what could be coming

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into 1923 season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and once you do, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







