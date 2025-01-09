Bad Sisters season 3 renewal: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Bad Sisters season 3 between now and the end of January? After the way that season 2 concluded, we can easily imagine a desire for more. This show is funny, dark, twisted, and above all else entertaining.

Unfortunately, this is where we point out that there is also not going to be any more of it anytime soon. There will almost certainly not be an announcement this January, and we may be looking at a situation here where there is no more of the show at all.

If you missed some of the interviews that were out there about the season 2 finale, creator Sharon Horgan noted that the future of the series is all dependent on if another story comes together. She does not want to keep things going to the point where they start to become more and more unrealistic over time, which we do very-much understand. However, at the same time we personally think there is something to be said for just getting to watch familiar characters evolve over the years — the comfort level that comes with that also supersedes the need to have everything feel like real life.

What we are ultimately trying to say here is quite simple: We want there to be more Bad Sisters and in the end, it does not matter too much to us whether or not the show is realistic. The biggest thing that does is just that we have a chance to escape our own world and have a good time.

If we ever get more of the series…

Let’s just say it probably would not be until 2027 at the earliest. Then again, all of this is up to Horgan to decide.

What do you think the future of Bad Sisters could be?

