Chicago Med season 10 spoilers: More on Archer’s evolution

Based on how last night’s episode of Chicago Med played out, it does feel as though some changes are going to be coming.

After all, Archer is not leaving. Yet, we also know that he won’t be fighting so much to be sole chief anymore. After helping to save Goodwin’s life you can argue that he will use that as leverage to try to get ahead at this point.

Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Steven Weber himself had to say:

“I’m not sure he is in that hyper-competitive mindset anymore … I’m sure he’s now seeing that anything that comes his way is an opportunity for something, for not just business advancement, not just being a boss, but for learning.

“He’s a ship being tossed — not even a ship, he’s just a lonely boat … But he still has to navigate, to continue this metaphor, but he’s going to do it with less anxiety and less reactivity, and he’s going to be less of a d–k.”

Of course, we are totally down for any sort of Archer storyline that allows for him to evolve and show off several different sides to who he is as a doctor and a person. Also, more scenes between him and Archer! This is a much longer season than what we had in season 9 and by virtue of that alone, we do think that there is time to explore a wide array of different things.

If we can conclude by saying one thing that we are supremely confident in at the moment, it is simply this: The person we are seeing right now in Archer will probably not be the same one we see at the end of the season. The same could be said for a lot of other characters at the same exact time.

What more do you want to see on Chicago Med season 10 moving forward for Archer?

