The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 between now and the end of January? Is there a chance that a premiere date will be a part of that?

If you have not heard as of yet, let’s start by noting that production on the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series has already wrapped up production on its current batch of episodes and at this point, we are mostly waiting to see what AMC decides when it comes to putting these stories out there. At the moment, signs point to a start perhaps in either April or May, around the time we get to the other side of Dark Winds.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV discussions!

Because we are still a few months from a possible premiere date, it does feel like we could be waiting a little while longer to get more news on season 2 — even if it would be great to learn about it earlier. The most important thing for now is that there’s a good campaign around it to get people excited.

So what is the story going to be moving forward?

Well, just like you would probably expect, there is an opportunity to see a major role reversal here thanks to getting a chance to watch Maggie perhaps do her best to pull Negan out of an almost-impossible situation. Remember that at the end of this past season, we saw the character thrown largely into a leadership role that he did not want as a means to properly run parts of New York City. Maggie may never be his best friend, but the last thing that he wants is for “Old Negan” to come roaring back. This will be, at least in some ways, the focal point for what all is ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Dead City right now!

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







