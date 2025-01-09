Is S. Epatha Merkerson leaving Chicago Med? Did Goodwin die?

Is S. Epatha Merkerson leaving Chicago Med after tonight’s season 10 episode 9? Coming into it, it was very easy to be worried about Sharon Goodwin.

If you needed a quick refresher on how we got to this point, let’s start off with this — at the end of episode 8, Goodwin’s life was put into jeopardy due to Cassidy, who showed up angry and wanting vengeance after what happened to someone she loved.

Now if there was any reason to be hopeful entering the episode, it is that Archer was in a position to help her — however, was elevator was closing as he realized her life-or-death situation. Would he be able to get back to her in time, and also stop Cassidy from making anything worse? This is someone who does have a military background, but is also just one person taking on a lot in a really short amount of time. There was no guarantee entering this episode that everything would be okay.

For us personally, we started to feel a little bit better in this episode when we saw that Sharon made it back to where she could actually be treated better — even if she was not fully out of the woods there. She still had to undergo a procedure and to make matters more complicated, a lot of the doctors and nervous were especially anxious given the patient.

Now, the good news

Goodwin is okay! The good news was revealed as we got closer to the end of the episode, and Sarah Reese even got a chance to say hello to her! We’ll still admit that getting to see that character again was such a pleasant surprise as someone who loved her for so many years.

