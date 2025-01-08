A Man on the Inside season 2 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about A Man on the Inside season 2 between now and the end of January?

First and foremost, can we just say how nice it was to see Ted Danson get a number of nominations across various awards shows? He was fantastic in the first season, and we do honestly think that he is going to bring more and more viewers to the show over time. There is still a high ceiling when it comes to the popularity of this series still, as it is so charming and heartfelt. There’s also a great story in here of male viewership that you do not tend to see a lot of the time on TV.

So is there a good chance that we’re going to learn about a premiere date this month? Make no mistake that it would be great. However, we also think that the odds are pretty darn low that it is going to happen. After all, remember for a moment that season 1 only aired in November and because of that, it is going to take some time for the cast and crew to get back to work. There’s a chance it could take months for any more news to come out about the show at all!

The good news in the midst of all this is that A Man on the Inside is not the sort of series that necessarily takes forever to make. Its episodes are a little bit shorter and beyond just that, there are not a ton of visual effects. If not late this year, we do tend to think there’s a chance the second season could arrive in early 2026.

What do you most want to see moving into A Man on the Inside season 2 on Netflix?

