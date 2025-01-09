Is Found new tonight on NBC, January 9, 2025?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? Of course, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the remainder of the 22-episode season.

Honestly, we know that there is going to be a lot of drama and emotional stuff coming up; that is an absolute given. Given that the One Chicago lineup was on the air last night, it makes a lot of sense that we would see the Thursday-night lineup around, as well.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play, as we are going to be stuck waiting a little while longer to see what’s next. There is no installment tonight; instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting until January 16 to see what lies ahead with Found and its timeslot companions.

For now, we can at least start to take a larger look ahead! Below, you can see the full season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

01/16/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a recovering drug addict goes missing, his girlfriend turns to M&A, but interference from outside forces complicates their investigation. Sir uncovers a shocking secret about one of M&A’s allies. One of the team members is critically injured.

For those wondering, the title for this episode is “Missing While Targeted,” and we can’t say that we are altogether shocked about the idea that Sir is out to potentially cause some chaos. Even if he is not going after Gabi directly, of course it makes a great deal of sense to target some other people close to her. Remember the simple fact his ultimate endgame here is trying to stay close to Gabi at all cost, no matter who he hurts along the way.

