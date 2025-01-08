Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 3 preview

Following the big two-episode premiere today on Fox, what can we say about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 3? Of course, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that Nathan Adrian, Stephen Baldwin, Alana Blanchard, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Brody Jenner, Marion Jones, Ali Manno, Kayla Nicole, Cam Newton, Kyla Pratt, Denise Richards, Christy Carlson Romano, Trista Sutter, Golden Tate, and Jordyn Wieber are all the cast members this season. This is also going to play out as a five-week event. Our general sentiment at the moment here is that Fox is trying to air the show at a time in which Survivor is not on the air, which makes a certain element of sense.

Below, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a third season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be training in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The recruits are pushed to the test once again and face new challenges including escaping a boat crash, an intense combat exercise, battling against each other in an intense boat race, and hauling 500 pounds worth of supply kits up a steep mountain in the all-new “Terror And Brotherhood” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Wednesday, Jan 15 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-303/304)(TV-14 D, L, V)

So, who are the favorites to make it to the end?

At the moment, we do tend to think that the biggest threats are obviously the athletes; yet, at the same time there is more to this show than mere physical strength. You have to be willing to persevere, and that is not always going to be easy.

What do you most want to see moving into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 3 episode 3?

