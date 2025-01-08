Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: How will Torres recover?

After an extremely long wait, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 12 arrive tonight on NBC. So, what lies ahead for Torres?

Based on what transpired at the end of this past episode, what we know is that Torres’ past relationship with Perez is going to cause a great deal of chaos — especially since Reid knows what he did and also how Burgess worked to help cover it up. This could cause so much drama and honestly, we are more than a little bit ready for that.

So where is Torres at when the new season kicks off? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say on the subject:

Not good. Not good. We’ll see it through the back end of the season, sort of what the consequences of that event are for him. And a lot of those consequences are emotional ones. I think it triggered a lot for him. It’s a lot he’s going to have to deal with and certainly work on whether it’s — I don’t think it’s very conscious in the beginning. I don’t think he’s very aware of how much it’s affecting him until a bit later on in the season, but it really triggers stuff all the way back to childhood. So he has to find a way out of it. We also are sort of articulating this crisis of faith for him that it kind of rocks a lot of the bedrock to how he helps define his life and make sense of it through religion. And so it’s been really fascinating to write and Benny’s been incredible in it. So that’s an exciting story that will be coming.

The other big question that you have to wonder about here is pretty simple: What is Reid going to make them do with the information they have? Leverage is currency within the world of this show — that much is clear.

