Chicago PD season 12 episode 9: What is Reid up to?

Wednesday night is finally going to bring Chicago PD season 12 episode 9 on the air after a long hiatus — so what can you expect?

Of course, we tend to think that with a show like this, you are always going to see a mixture of different things. You will have some standalone cases, but they are going to play out amidst ones that last a considerably longer period of time. In the case of the latter, we are looking mostly at Shawn Hatosy’s character of Reid given that clearly, he is not someone who will be going anywhere in this world anytime soon.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see the former Animal Kingdom star continuing to look over Voight and Intelligence’s shoulder as they work on a new case. What is his endgame? Well, let’s just say that this is something we continue to wonder about.

What we do at least know right now is that Reid has no issue watching over Voight’s shoulder; as a matter of fact, he’s got more leverage than ever thanks to the whole Torres – Burgess situation. He has a chance now to do more or less whatever he wants when it comes to holding info over them, and this may just be a way to further along whatever his agenda is.

To date, though, this is a guy who has held his cards close to the vest. We recognize that Chicago PD is the sort of show that does have a tendency to feature corrupt characters, that doesn’t mean that Reid is like a lot of the ones we’ve seen over the years. At the end of the day, it is almost more notable if he is not.

