Mythic Quest season 4 trailer, further details revealed at Apple TV+

For everyone out there excited to see Mythic Quest season 4 arrive at Apple TV+, we have even more news to share today!

First and foremost, note that on January 29, you are going to have a chance to see the hit comedy back for another chapter. There is a great cast here led by Rob McElhenney, and given that it has been more than two years since the last season arrived, we hope that there is something done here to bring viewers a little bit more up to speed if they haven’t watched in a while.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a full look at what lies ahead — from struggles to, of course, plenty of comedy. Here is more of what the streaming service had to say insofar as a synopsis goes:

Season four sees the return of stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.

What we do of course like about this show is that there are not a lot of people out there super-familiar with what it is like working in the video-game industry. There are a lot of these really big assumptions that are made that it is all fun and games but in reality, there are at times extreme hours — hence, the whole phrase about “work life balance” being mentioned here. How in the world do you maintain that? In a lot of ways, it is much more easier said than done.

What do you most want to see moving into Mythic Quest season 4 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

