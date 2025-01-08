The Rookie season 7 premiere: Hope for Bradford, Chen?

We were lucky to enter The Rookie and its season 7 premiere with a sense of what would and would not be there. Aaron is no longer a main character; meanwhile, Bailey is gone for at least the start of the season. (She will return after Jenna Dewan’s maternity leave.)

So what did we end up having here? For starters, some new rookies. Also, a chance for some slow-moving character developing. If you are rooting for Bradford and Chen, you can see their interactions near the end of the episode as a positive. Yet, they also aren’t exactly together again just yet.

As for Nolan, he is clearly still working to be the best officer that he can be despite some pretty difficult circumstances. With Bailey not around, he had to reassure himself that he did a good job. Do we wish that there was more of him within the episode? Sure, but it was clear that there was a lot this episode was meant to tackle. Take, for example, Miles living out of his car, allowing the producers to explore a story that they really have not before.

Perhaps the most surprising thing to us in the midst of everything we saw here is the simple fact that Jason was not waiting for Nolan when he got home. Given the way in which last season ended, we entered the final moments with a slight chill down our spine … only for it to turn out shortly after the fact that nothing really happened.

How was Aaron written out?

Well, he is still working in Los Angeles, but out of North Hollywood now. This does firmly leave the door open for a return should the producers want that.

What did you think overall about The Rookie and its season 7 premiere?

