Is Megan Cusack leaving Call the Midwife, role of Nancy?

Is Megan Cusack leaving Call the Midwife at some point before season 14 is over? This is not a crazy thing to consider, at least for now.

After all, it appears as though there is a legitimate amount of evidence at this point that an exit could be happening, largely due to where Nancy is in her life. Her quick romance with Roger has led to an engagement, and at this point, a wedding could be in the cards! In between this and a possible new job opportunity, there could be a radical change coming in her life.

Does this mean that everything is going to go according to plan here? Hardly, and for now nobody is saying that Cusack is going to be departing the series. Speaking to the Radio Times right now, here is some of what the actress herself had to say about her story:

“There are lots of things happening … Nancy’s got lots going on. A job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be.

“It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it’s a new element of that character. And it’s been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her.”

Of course, it is worth remembering that even if Nancy is leaving the show, there is no way that Cusack would admit to it now. We are just used to exits within the Call the Midwife world given that at this point, they are a fairly regular occurrence. It would almost be strange in a way if we did not see them happen!

What are you the most excited to see moving into the next Call the Midwife episode at this point?

