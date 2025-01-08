Landman season 1 episode 9: How Jerry Jones cameo happened

If you are like us, there is a reasonable chance you are still reeling from the Jerry Jones cameo on this past episode of Landman. For being known as an oil man and the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, he actually turned out to be a decent actor playing a version of himself offering advice to Monty (Jon Hamm).

Because of Jones’ performance, we have already become one of many people to advise him to sell the team and embrace a whole new chapter in his life. (Rest assured, there are a lot of other good jokes out there about this, as well.) But how did this cameo actually happen? There is honestly some interesting stuff to get into when it comes to that, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

On paper, you can simply state that it made sense story-wise to throw Jones onto Landman given that he is one of the most-known oil-company billionaires in the entire country. It would make sense that in the world of the show, he and Monty would be friends or at the very least acquaintances.

As it turns out, though, executive producer Taylor Sheridan’s relationship with Jones actually goes back years. In addition to being seen in his owner’s box at Cowboys games over time, he actually helped a couple of years ago with a schedule release video. If you head over here, you can see Taylor spending time with many of the team’s players as they “auditioned” for a part on his show.

Is there a chance Jerry could appear again on the Paramount+ show?

In theory, you can argue that there is at least some chance that it could happen … but it also feels unlikely. For starters, Jones is a pretty busy guy. Also, add to this the fact that Monty may not even be alive anymore.

Related – Get prepared more for the Landman season 1 finale

What did you think about the cameo from Jerry Jones on Landman season 1 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







