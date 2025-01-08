Dexter: Resurrection: David Zayas reacts to Batista return

If you did not hear the big news yesterday, there is even more to be excited about when Dexter: Resurrection premieres this summer. Angel Batista is officially back in the fold! David Zayas is returning alongside both James Remar (Harry) and Jack Alcott (Harrison), and it raises questions aplenty about how Dexter’s journey will now unfold.

For us personally, one of the most exciting outcomes of this franchise would be Batista working to take Dexter down. Think about their history together, let alone what happened to LaGuerta. There is so much to dive into here, and we know that Zayas is a brilliant actor who would put his all into some emotional scenes.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, why not dive more into what David has to say about his return? In a post on Instagram, the actor confirmed his casting by indicating that he is “so thankful” to be returning to his famous role. He is a series regular, which means that there is going to be a really great opportunity to dive a little bit further into this new version of Angel. Isn’t that exciting?

Now that we know he is back, the bigger question is just what his storyline could be. How much can you realistically put both he and Dexter on-screen together at the same time? It honestly does not feel like they can really be in each other’s orbit simultaneously on a near-constant basis. Still, there is a foundation for a great game of potential cat-and-mouse that could be really fun to watch play out.

In the meantime, remember that there are new episodes of Original Sin happening on an almost weekly basis.

What do you want to see from David Zayas on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

