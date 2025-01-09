Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 8: A new job

As we look at this point to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 8 on CBS, let’s say we have good and bad news.

So, where do we start here? Well, let’s get the bad part out of the way here and remind everyone that you will be waiting a bit to see what’s next. This particular installment titled “Diet Crap” is not going to be airing until you get to January 30. The good news, however, is that it looks as though this installment is going to be pretty darn entertaining, especially since it allows Mandy to try out something new when it comes to her career. As for whether or not this is a worthwhile gig for her, though, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

For now, let’s just set the table further by sharing the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Diet Crap” – Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig. Meanwhile, Audrey’s conflicted when Jim makes it a point not to coddle Connor, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, it is of course our hope that we get a sense as to whether or not this job sticks with Mandy for a while — though we doubt it. We tend to think that a part of what will make this season fun is seeing her try out a lot of different careers. Since she is not much of a part of Big Bang Theory lore at all, there is a real flexibility to this part that we tend to think a lot of people will have fun with behind the scenes.

