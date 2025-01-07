Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Race to save Goodwin

If there is one word that can probably be used to describe Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 on NBC tomorrow night, it is “epic.” After all, isn’t this one of the biggest cliffhangers we’ve been left on for quite some time?

Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that this medical drama does have a tendency to leave the fates of certain characters up in the air. However, it is a little bit different when you are talking about an original character and a fan favorite in Sharon Goodwin. She was left clinging to life in episode 8, and the only hope she has of survival now is that Archer is going to be able to come to her air in enough time.

So, in order to better set the stage for what’s to come, why not hear from Steven Weber? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor had the following to say about it:

“It’s like a horror movie … At that moment, his military instincts kick in. He’s not going to run and try to get help. He’s going to try to help her, and not only is it instinctive, but at the same time, he’s realizing that he has feelings for this person, that he and Goodwin, while it hasn’t been shown in any real depth throughout the seasons, are in the same world. They’ve had similar backgrounds to a certain extent. They’re a similar age, and he’s found in her a kind of strength, a kind of quiet calm, even when she’s disciplined him that he has learned to respect and embrace and realize that he has to let go on some level. That’s maybe a different conversation, but we are going to see that.”

We are cautiously optimistic that Sharon will be able to make it through this but for us personally, one of the other interesting aspects of all this is what happens after the fact. If she makes it through okay, will the relationship between these two grow stronger?

