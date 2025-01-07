The Pitt series premiere sneak peek: Meet Robby and Jack

In just a couple of days from now you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of The Pitt over on Max. So what more can we say now?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that this is not going to be the sort of sunny-side-up medical procedural that you see elsewhere. There won’t be a ton of humor, and nor will every episode end on a happy note. ER alum John Wells is re-teaming with Noah Wyle to bring authenticity to the genre, and at the same time, he is bringing a familiar face from one of his other shows in Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) on board, as well.

If you head over to TVLine now, you can see a preview that features Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott, an emergency-room doctor who is questioning his role in life. What is the point of continuing to do this job, when all it does is slowly drain away his hope? He is contemplating his future on a rooftop, and it is Wyle’s character of Michael “Robby” Robinavitch who helps to talk him down off the ledge … at least for the time being. (Who knows what happens after this shift?)

Throughout the course of the first season of The Pitt, you are going to have an opportunity to see a full shift for Robby at the hospital, and we tend to think that Jack is far from the only problem that he is going to need to figure out. This is a show that is setting out to create a really complicated tapestry for some of the characters, and we tend to think that as the days goes on, the stress at the hospital is only going to get all the more extreme.

