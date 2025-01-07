Severance season 3: Early signs of renewal optimism

For those who are not already aware, Severance season 2 is going to be airing on Apple TV+ in just over a week, and there are signs of great optimism. Some early reviews are in and in general, it appears as though we are getting a batch of episodes here that may be even better than season 1!

So if this is really the case, does anyone else think that the streaming service is going to jump early at a season 3 renewal? They would almost be crazy at this point not to.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reactions and reviews right now!

After all, consider the following here. The wait between seasons 1 and 2 was massive, and while we know that some of that was due to the industry strikes of 2023, another component was the desire from the producers and creative team to make things perfect. If this is a show that is going to take such an insane amount of time to make, it feels smart to lean into this almost whenever you can. Give the show more opportunities to get work underway fast!

In our mind, the dream scenario is that a third season would premiere at some point in 2026, and that does at least feel feasible right now. The earlier the renewal, the more likely it is that we get Adam Scott and the rest of the cast back in the first half of that year.

We do think that commercially, we are certainly going to see Severance get off to a strong enough start to justify it. The promotional tour has at this point been pretty incredible, and the powers-that-be were smart to offer up Apple TV+ for free this past weekend.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including what else could be coming up per Britt Lower

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2, and do you think a season 3 is a sure thing?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







