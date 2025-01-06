Severance season 2: Britt Lower on playing Helena, Helly R.

As we get ourselves prepared to see Severance season 2 on Apple TV+ in a little more than a week, how can you not be psyched about Helly? Or, to be more specific, Helena?

Back when the first season aired years ago, the producers delivered a fantastic surprise in the form of Helly’s Outie being the daughter of the CEO. All of a sudden, it made total sense why she would not let her Innie leave Lumon — she needed it for good PR, and to prove that the program was a success at the end of the day.

So now that we know the truth about who Helly is on the outside world, doesn’t it feel like we are going to see more of her? On paper, it certainly feels that way! In speaking about this further to Vogue, here is some of what Britt Lower had to say:

Helena has had all these years of conditioning and she’s had to wear a lot of masks both with her family and within the company. Helly has no mask at all. She’s unmediated and unapologetically honest. She doesn’t care what people think. Those attributes, I think, lend themselves to the opposing forces within the same person, which everyone can relate to. We all have an inner critic. We all have an inner child. It makes sense that in this person, her inner critic has suppressed her inner child and rebel. But that’s also why I try to bring a lot of empathy to my approach to playing Helena. I didn’t want to think of her as being the evil villain. It’s my job to see what’s human about her.

While it is far from confirmed, we hope that the episodes ahead are going to give us a chance to learn more about Helena’s day-to-day life, what she squares off against, and also if she is starting to have any reservations at all. The deeper we get into this, the better … right?

What do you think we are going to see from Helly when Severance season 2 kicks off?

