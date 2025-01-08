Matlock season 1 episode 9 spoilers: New concerns for Matty?

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Matlock season 1 episode 9 is going to air on CBS on Thursday, January 30. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that over the course of this hour, you are going to be seeing the stakes perhaps rise for Kathy Bates’ character of Matty. After all, let’s remind you that the longer we see her at Jacobson Moore, the more danger she is in of being eventually found out.

Below, you can check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Friends” – Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s cousin’s wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Jan. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So while we understand that Edwin is worried, the unfortunate news for him is that it is hard to believe that Matty is going to walk away now. Why in the world would she? There is no real motivation for her to give up on something when it clearly feels as though she is gravitating at least fairly close to answers. The thing that we are personally the most worried about is what happens when these answers are somewhat devastating. Take, for example, the possibility that we are looking at Olympia being the one responsible for the death of Matty’s daughter. Could that be the case?

