Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Are we going to have a chance to hear more about a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date this month? Of course, this is a subject that we are eager to hear a little bit more about now that production is done. Also, remember that Netflix has already noted that they plan on bringing the final season to the air (or at least part of it) before the end of this calendar year.

So what more can we say about all of this at present? Well, we do think that over the next several months, the streaming service will start to narrow a return date down. However, it’s not something that is going to happen this month, and for a multitude of different reasons.

First and foremost, you should 100% remember that Stranger Things is an incredibly expensive show to make. You have to get everything edited and add in the required visual effects. This is not a process that happens overnight, and you need to be prepared for it to take however long everyone needs it to in order to make things perfect. Beyond that, the aforementioned Squid Game is already coming this summer, and we tend to think that The Witcher (which finished season 4 production last year) is also coming first.

In general, our feeling is that we’re going to return to Hawkins at some point in the fall, and we could get an approximate reveal of that in the spring and early summer. Netflix could split the show into halves or stream it all at once; they have options, depending on how soon certain episodes are ready. Remember that there is one other high-profile series in Wednesday that is also coming out this year, so there also needs to be some open space for that.

What are you the most excited to see entering Stranger Things season 5, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

