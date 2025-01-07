When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2: Elizabeth’s surprise!

This weekend, Hallmark Channel is going to bring you When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2 — so what can you expect?

Well, let’s note for starters that at the center of “You Get What You Give” is going to be an exciting opportunity. However, it may not be one that Rosemary is altogether ready for despite whatever encouragement is thrown her way.

If you head over to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube page, you can see a sneak preview for this When Calls the Heart episode that shows Elizabeth is eager to give her friend a big banner showcasing the Valley Voice’s new radio hour. What’s the problem here? Well, to put it mildly, Rosemary does not think that this is going to work out well for her at all. She is lacking material and is riddled with anxiety heading into the launch. Even though this is radio, she is somehow still nervous about showing her face in the community at the end of all this.

Is she making much ado about nothing here? It may be easy to make that argument and yet, we do understand why she is so concerned given that does something like this is a really difficult job for someone to take on. You obviously want to get it right to the best of your abilities, especially since this is a pretty new medium and a lot of people are working in order to figure out how to make the most of it.

Knowing what we do about Rosemary, and also what we tend to know about the series in general, we do think things will work out more than fine in the end. Yet, we also understand why she is so nervous; much of this show is about overcoming obstacles!

