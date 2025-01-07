P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to have a P-Valley season 3 premiere date between now and the end of January? Obviously, the demand for another chapter of the series soon is here, especially when you think about how long it has been already!

We have noted this before, but the truth still remains clear that one of the long reasons for the break between seasons is due to the SAG and WGA strikes of 2023 — or rather, some unfortunate timing regarding this show in particular. It was hit harder than a lot of other series out there, and it already takes some time to put together and make. While everything may be done now behind the scenes, that does not mean that we are poised to have some sort of immediate premiere at all.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

So just how long are we going to be waiting to see what lies ahead? Well, nothing may be confirmed at present, but we would be surprised if P-Valley does surface before the spring at the very least, and it could be longer than that. Starz has kept their release schedule quiet beyond the next few months, but we know that it is very-much crowded. After all, they have two more Power spin-off seasons to air that have already been filmed, and the same goes for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Outlander season 8, and a whole lot more. We also know another season of BMF is on the way.

When you consider all of this, we’ll argue that for now, it is unlikely that we get more news on season 3 of P-Valley this month — but never say never! Starz could try to hurry it back just because it has been off the air longer than some other shows.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to P-Valley right now, including other scoop on what else is coming

What do you most want to see on P-Valley season 3 when the show does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







