The Irrational season 2 episode 8: A surprise team-up?

After a holiday hiatus tomorrow night is going to bring The Irrational season 2 episode 8 over to NBC — so what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that the Jesse L. Martin series is going to bring about a pretty interesting twist to the established formula. After all, Alec is not going to be on the ground working to solve a case directly; instead, his hospitalization will force a somewhat-unexpected team-up between Rose and Marisa. With that, the writers are able to break stupid and preconceived notions that suggest there will be some sort of difficult relationship between someone’s ex and new girlfriend.

Based on everything that we are hearing about this episode, it looks like this will be a unique and pretty exciting story! Speaking on it further, here is what Karen David (who plays Rose) had to say to TV Insider:

“We were kind of giggling over the fact that Alec is in the hospital in bed and feeling so frustrated that he can’t be on ground zero helping us out and probably worried like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my new love and my ex. How are they going to work together? Are they going to work together? Is it going to be fine?’ … And of course, it ends up being great and much needed, and I feel like it brings them closer together at the end of the episode.”

What we do also really appreciate about this story personally is that it is able to really shake up the formula in season 2 whereas a lot of other shows would wait a few years to do something like this. It’s a reminder that here in particular, there is a real interest in keeping viewers on their toes.

What do you think we are going to see across The Irrational season 2 episode 8 when it arrives?

