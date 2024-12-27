The Irrational season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Lost Souls’ details

If you have not heard already, the plan here is for The Irrational season 2 episode 8 to arrive on NBC come Tuesday, January 7. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, the first thing that we can share here is that the title for the installment is “Lost Souls.” This is going to be a pretty darn emotional hour of TV. Also, it is going to be one that allows multiple people to have some time in the spotlight.

If you want to learn more now, go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

When an acclaimed tennis player goes missing in a remote forest, Alec is called to help find her and bring her to safety; however, a medical emergency threatens to sideline Alec, leaving Marisa and Rose to race against time and rescue the woman.

Remember that the episode order for season 2 is significantly larger than season 1 and by virtue of that, there are a lot of opportunities to dive in and explore a lot of different things. Alec and Rose’s relationship still has a chance to grow and develop, but that is not necessarily something that will happen immediately.

As for this particular case, we do think the challenge for Alec is simply that he is dealing with a celebrity. Anytime that you deal with someone who is high-profile, you run the risk that you will face all sorts of chaos and interference. After all, there are a lot of people out there who may be interested in making your life harder than the other way around, even if they do think they are trying to “help.”

