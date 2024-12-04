The Irrational season 2 episode 8: The future of Alec, Rose

Following last night’s episode of The Irrational season 2, it is fair to say that Rose and Alec are in a good place. How else would you describe what it was that we saw? The two are obviously in a spot where they are growing closer, as he told her he loved her and she noted that the feeling is mutual. All of this is worthy of some celebration.

However, does this mean that they are going to head off into the sunset together? Hardly. There are still going to be challenges that they face, but that doesn’t mean that any of them are going to be melodramatic.

Speaking about all of this following last night’s episode to TVLine, here is at least some of what executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman had to say:

There will definitely be challenges for Alec and Rose, but we’re telling a story. We’re telling the dynamic of these two in a very adult way. We’re not telling it like there’s going to be a secret that’s going to shatter the relationship. It wouldn’t be TV if we didn’t put obstacles in their path, but we’re also hopefully going to see things that don’t make you groan, like “Oh, they’re doing the thing every other TV show does.” We’re not.

We’re creating this dynamic not just between Alec and Rose, but you’ll get to see, coming up, Rose and Marisa are going to work on a case together. You’re going to see this dynamic of what does it mean to be in a relationship, post-divorce? Can you be friends with your your ex’s new partner? We’re going to ask those questions and explore that in a very grown-up way.

What is so exciting about this romance is that it’s not some prototypical teen love story. These are characters who are older and have gone through a lot in life. Their priorities are different, and watching that blossom, if we’re lucky, is going to be a thing of beauty.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on when The Irrational season 2 is going to be coming back

What do you most want to see moving forward on The Irrational season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







