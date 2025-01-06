Dexter: Original Sin video: EP on Harry, Dexter table reveal

Coming off of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 this past week, there is one moment a number of people may be discussing. Who thought that we would see Harry Morgan on Dexter’s kill-room table at any point in the show’s run?

Obviously, the title character had no real intention of actually murdering his adoptive father; instead, this was really more about him trying to prove that he has a better way of going about his “business” than he did with Mad-Dog, who got away in the midst of Dexter’s ritual. As jarring as the entire sequence was, it did seem to work, with Harry eventually realizing that he could not stop his son, even if he really wanted to in a multitude of ways.

If you head over to this link right now, you can see a video in which Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and executive producer Scott Reynolds all discuss what went into crafting this sequence, and how Slater feels like being on the table is almost a “rite of passage” and in Dexter’s mind, he clearly thinks that this is the right way to go about things.

Was this really the right thing for Dexter to do?

It is a little bit difficult to think that Dexter really needed to take this this far, and there are moments where it took us a little too out of his experience. The strangest part of all to us is the way that he cut the saran wrap at the end, almost in a violent fashion. Dexter, take a little bit more care with one of the few people in your life who knows the real you!

