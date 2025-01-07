Mayfair Witches season 2: EP talks Moira, psychic power

Now that we are one episode into Mayfair Witches season 2, we have had a chance to see one of the show’s biggest foils in Moira. What she brings to the table is fully unique thanks in part to her psychic abilities — given how powerful Rowan is, the show needed someone who could pose a challenge in some other ways. She brings that and then some.

Also, remember that the justification here for Moira’s presence is pretty simple: What transpired with Tessa at the end of this past season.

If you head over to the official Mayfair Witches Instagram page, you can see a video where showrunner Esta Spalding gets further into what makes Moira interesting as a character, but also why she is a deviation of the character Mona from the Anne Rice books. (She notes that it did not feel right for this to be an identical person, given that there are some different attributes being used here.)

Now, here is where things get interesting: Spalding even points out in the video that from the moment you meet her, it is the intention that Moira feels at least somewhat like an adversary. The show is, after all, a little more engaging and curious if it seems like there is potential for the two to battle things out.

However, one other thing we know from watching Mayfair Witches and the rest of the greater Anne Rice universe is that things often do change! Where things stand right now is not necessarily where they will be long-term, as things can easily become fluid and morph in some subtle and/or significant ways. Odds are, Lasher will be tied to this in some form.

